United States Exports – Nuclear Fuel Mats. & Fuels (Census Basis)

Exports – Nuclear Fuel Mats. & Fuels (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 85.06 USD Million in September from 102.93 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports – Nuclear Fuel Mats. & Fuels (Census Basis in the United States averaged 116.99 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 383.56 USD Million in October of 2007 and a record low of 15.25 USD Million in December of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Nuclear Fuel Mats. & Fuels.

