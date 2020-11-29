United States Exports – Nursery Stock, Cut Flowers (Census Basis)

Exports – Nursery Stock, Cut Flowers (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 37.93 USD Million in September from 38.59 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports – Nursery Stock, Cut Flowers (Census Basis in the United States averaged 28 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 50.90 USD Million in June of 2020 and a record low of 9 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Nursery Stock, Cut Flowers.

