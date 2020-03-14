Exports of Agricultural, Ism in the United States increased to 1621.86 USD Million in January from 1492.88 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Agricultural, Ism in the United States averaged 1101.84 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2266.61 USD Million in March of 2011 and a record low of 546.23 USD Million in February of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Agricultural, Ism.

Read Full Story