Exports of Building Materials in the United States increased to 467.38 USD Million in July from 421.49 USD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Building Materials in the United States averaged 367.84 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 664.91 USD Million in November of 2014 and a record low of 102.37 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Building Materials.

