Exports of Capital Goods in the United States increased to 37718.63 USD Million in July from 35245.11 USD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Capital Goods in the United States averaged 30519.51 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 48329.47 USD Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 10208.39 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Capital Goods.

