Exports of Chemicals – Dyeing in the United States increased to 516 USD Million in July from 462 USD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Chemicals – Dyeing in the United States averaged 478.06 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 810 USD Million in March of 2012 and a record low of 196 USD Million in January of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Chemicals – Dyeing.

Read Full Story