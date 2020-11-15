Exports of Chemicals – Fertilizers in the United States increased to 248 USD Million in September from 224 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Chemicals – Fertilizers in the United States averaged 276.64 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1027 USD Million in September of 2008 and a record low of 132 USD Million in January of 2002. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Chemicals – Fertilizers.

Read Full Story