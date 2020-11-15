Exports of Chemicals – Inorganic in the United States decreased to 834 USD Million in September from 899 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Chemicals – Inorganic in the United States averaged 740.67 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1268 USD Million in May of 2011 and a record low of 320 USD Million in February of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Chemicals – Inorganic.

Read Full Story