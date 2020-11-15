Exports of Chemicals – Organic in the United States increased to 2861 USD Million in September from 2606 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Chemicals – Organic in the United States averaged 2186.93 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4004 USD Million in December of 2010 and a record low of 1062 USD Million in November of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Chemicals – Organic.

