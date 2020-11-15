Exports of Chemicals – Plastics in the United States decreased to 2440 USD Million in September from 2537 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Chemicals – Plastics in the United States averaged 2526.63 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4015 USD Million in December of 2011 and a record low of 1212 USD Million in January of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Chemicals – Plastics.

Read Full Story