Exports of Coals & Related Fuels in the United States decreased to 902.56 USD Million in December from 913.85 USD Million in November of 2020. Exports of Coals & Related Fuels in the United States averaged 593.15 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1849.44 USD Million in April of 2012 and a record low of 122.88 USD Million in November of 2002. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Coals & Related Fuels.

