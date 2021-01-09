Exports of Electric Energy in the United States decreased to 15.82 USD Million in November from 16 USD Million in October of 2020. Exports of Electric Energy in the United States averaged 36.77 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 254.29 USD Million in February of 2001 and a record low of 0.68 USD Million in May of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Electric Energy.

Read Full Story