Exports of Engines & Engine Parts in the United States decreased to 1593.47 USD Million in January from 1751.62 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports of Engines & Engine Parts in the United States averaged 955.23 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1897.33 USD Million in June of 2019 and a record low of 232.14 USD Million in September of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Engines & Engine Parts.

