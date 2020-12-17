United States Exports of Goods On A Balance of Payments Basis

Exports of Goods On A Balance of Payments Basis in the United States increased to 132673 USD Million in October from 121722 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports of Goods On A Balance of Payments Basis in the United States averaged 87710.89 USD Million from 1992 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 150429 USD Million in March of 2018 and a record low of 33953 USD Million in January of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Of Goods On A Balance of Payments Basis.

Read Full Story