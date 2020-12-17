Exports of Goods & Services in the United States increased to 177975 USD Million in October from 172212 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports of Goods & Services in the United States averaged 126725.14 USD Million from 1992 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 211064 USD Million in June of 2018 and a record low of 50213 USD Million in May of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Goods & Services (3m Mavg).

