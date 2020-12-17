Exports of Household Goods in the United States increased to 3227.51 USD Million in October from 3169.37 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports of Household Goods in the United States averaged 2009.56 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3819.79 USD Million in June of 2017 and a record low of 458.49 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Household Goods.

