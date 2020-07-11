Exports of Military Aircrafts in the United States decreased to 2.81 USD Million in May from 140.26 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports of Military Aircrafts in the United States averaged 227.19 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 946.63 USD Million in December of 2019 and a record low of 0.73 USD Million in January of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Military Aircrafts.

Read Full Story