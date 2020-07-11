Exports of Minimum Value Shipments in the United States decreased to 1792.03 USD Million in May from 2029.15 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports of Minimum Value Shipments in the United States averaged 1751.50 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3166.51 USD Million in December of 2010 and a record low of 648.80 USD Million in August of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Minimum Value Shipments.

