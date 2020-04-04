Exports of NAICS – Fabricated Metal Products in the United States decreased to 3187.40 USD Million in February from 3188.60 USD Million in January of 2020. Exports of NAICS – Fabricated Metal Products in the United States averaged 2846.85 USD Million from 2003 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4050.20 USD Million in March of 2013 and a record low of 1475.30 USD Million in January of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of NAICS – Fabricated Metal Products.

