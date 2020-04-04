Exports of NAICS – Fish and Other Marine Products in the United States increased to 298.70 USD Million in February from 174.10 USD Million in January of 2020. Exports of NAICS – Fish and Other Marine Products in the United States averaged 366.81 USD Million from 2003 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 769.60 USD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 99.60 USD Million in January of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of NAICS – Fish and Other Marine Products.

Read Full Story