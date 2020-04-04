Exports of NAICS – Food and Kindred Products in the United States increased to 5593.10 USD Million in February from 5409.50 USD Million in January of 2020. Exports of NAICS – Food and Kindred Products in the United States averaged 4271.96 USD Million from 2003 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 6363.50 USD Million in March of 2014 and a record low of 1857.10 USD Million in January of 2004. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of NAICS – Food And Kindred Products.

Read Full Story