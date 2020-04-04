Exports of NAICS – Forestry Products in the United States increased to 166.70 USD Million in February from 145.70 USD Million in January of 2020. Exports of NAICS – Forestry Products in the United States averaged 177.53 USD Million from 2003 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 282.30 USD Million in April of 2018 and a record low of -18.90 USD Million in January of 2017. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of NAICS – Forestry Products.

