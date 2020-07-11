Exports of Nonreceipt of Documents in the United States increased to 330.42 USD Million in May from 313.25 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports of Nonreceipt of Documents in the United States averaged 51.88 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 730.36 USD Million in October of 2014 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Nonreceipt of Documents.

Read Full Story