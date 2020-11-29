Exports of Numismatic Coins in the United States decreased to 131.21 USD Million in September from 145.87 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Numismatic Coins in the United States averaged 33.31 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 166 USD Million in January of 2020 and a record low of 1.52 USD Million in October of 2004. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Numismatic Coins.

