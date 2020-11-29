Exports of Nuts & Preparations in the United States increased to 786.05 USD Million in September from 729.49 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Nuts & Preparations in the United States averaged 341.13 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1040.22 USD Million in March of 2015 and a record low of 65.55 USD Million in August of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Nuts & Preparations.

Read Full Story