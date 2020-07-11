Exports of Oil Drilling, Mining in the United States decreased to 1014.55 USD Million in May from 1073.18 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports of Oil Drilling, Mining in the United States averaged 1548.70 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3402.31 USD Million in March of 2012 and a record low of 585.34 USD Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Oil Drilling, Mining.

