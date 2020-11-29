Exports of Oils and Fats of Vegetable in the United States decreased to 123 USD Million in September from 143 USD Million in August of 2020. Exports of Oils and Fats of Vegetable in the United States averaged 134.17 USD Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 355 USD Million in March of 2008 and a record low of 36 USD Million in July of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Oils And Fats of Vegetable.

