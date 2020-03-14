Exports of Total Agriculture in the United States increased to 11911.15 USD Million in January from 11308.83 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Total Agriculture in the United States averaged 7249.42 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 15447.27 USD Million in July of 2016 and a record low of 2986.65 USD Million in December of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Total Agriculture.

