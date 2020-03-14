Exports of Total Nonagriculture in the United States decreased to 123950.31 USD Million in January from 125835.63 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Total Nonagriculture in the United States averaged 74551.39 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 129588.25 USD Million in May of 2018 and a record low of 24609.05 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Total Nonagriculture.

Read Full Story