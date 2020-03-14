Exports of Transportation Equipment in the United States decreased to 9805.74 USD Million in January from 11625.36 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Transportation Equipment in the United States averaged 5882.93 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 13132.01 USD Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 1764.59 USD Million in January of 1995. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Transportation Equipment.

