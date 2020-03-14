Exports of Vehicles, Passenger in the United States increased to 13229.11 USD Million in January from 12370.23 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Vehicles, Passenger in the United States averaged 8163.65 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 15277.54 USD Million in July of 2014 and a record low of 2477.84 USD Million in December of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Vehicles, Passenger.

