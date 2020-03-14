Exports of Vessels in the United States decreased to 138.16 USD Million in January from 139.59 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Vessels in the United States averaged 116.80 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 518.49 USD Million in May of 2015 and a record low of 50.10 USD Million in February of 1994. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Vessels.

