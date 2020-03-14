Exports of Wheat & Rice in the United States decreased to 665.53 USD Million in January from 744.79 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports of Wheat & Rice in the United States averaged 606.77 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1385.63 USD Million in April of 2011 and a record low of 250.76 USD Million in January of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Wheat & Rice.

