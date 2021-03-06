United States Exports – Oth. Scientific, Medical & Hospital Eqp. (Census)

Exports – Oth. Scientific, Medical & Hospital Eqp. (Census) in the United States decreased to 3100 USD Million in January from 3153 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Oth. Scientific, Medical & Hospital Eqp. in the United States averaged 1769.69 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 3301 USD Million in August of 2019 and a record low of 359.55 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Oth. Scientific, Medical & Hospital Eq.

