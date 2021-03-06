United States Exports – Other Agricultural Materials, X10130 (Census Basis)

Exports – Other Agricultural Materials, X10130 (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 392 USD Million in January from 363 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Other Agricultural Materials, X10130 (Ce in the United States averaged 206.49 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1506.20 USD Million in February of 2015 and a record low of 54.97 USD Million in September of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Other Agricultural Materials, X10130.

Read Full Story