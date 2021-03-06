United States Exports – Other Agricultural Mats., Manufactured (Census Basis)

Exports – Other Agricultural Mats., Manufactured (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 339 USD Million in January from 311 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Other Agricultural Mats., Manufactured ( in the United States averaged 158.32 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 339 USD Million in January of 2021 and a record low of 35.64 USD Million in February of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Other Agricultural Mats., Manufactured.

