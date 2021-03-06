United States Exports – Other Animal Feeds, N.E.C. (Census Basis)

Exports – Other Animal Feeds, N.E.C. (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 898 USD Million in January from 918 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Other Animal Feeds, N.E.C. (Census Basis in the United States averaged 1570.95 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 442160 USD Million in November of 2014 and a record low of 127.59 USD Million in September of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Other Animal Feeds, N.e.c.

