United States Exports – Other Nonagricultural Industrial (Census Basis)

Exports – Other Nonagricultural Industrial (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 3614.77 USD Million in January from 3485.09 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Other Nonagricultural Industrial (Census in the United States averaged 2307.17 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3817.57 USD Million in April of 2018 and a record low of 727.80 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Other Nonagricultural Industrial.

