United States Exports – Other Parts & Accessories (Census Basis)

Exports – Other Parts & Accessories (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 4397.55 USD Million in January from 4368.98 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Other Parts & Accessories (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 3324.54 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5326.29 USD Million in February of 2018 and a record low of 1147.90 USD Million in March of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Other Parts & Accessories.

Read Full Story