United States Exports – Paper & Paper Base Stocks (Census Basis)

Exports – Paper & Paper Base Stocks (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 1704.42 USD Million in January from 1646.42 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Paper & Paper Base Stocks (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 1326.77 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2045.22 USD Million in April of 2011 and a record low of 620.51 USD Million in November of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Paper & Paper Base Stocks.

