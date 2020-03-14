United States Exports – Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis (Census Basis)

Exports – Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 6374.22 USD Million in January from 6240.01 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis (Census in the United States averaged 4487.07 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7572.26 USD Million in February of 2018 and a record low of 1493.73 USD Million in March of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis.

Read Full Story