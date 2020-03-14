United States Exports – Parts, Special Category Goods, N.E.C. (Census Basis)

Exports – Parts, Special Category Goods, N.E.C. (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 512.47 USD Million in January from 686.99 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Parts, Special Category Goods, N.E.C. (C in the United States averaged 423.41 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 700.81 USD Million in December of 2014 and a record low of 243.31 USD Million in September of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Parts, Special Category Goods, N.e.c.

