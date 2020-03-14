United States Exports – Tanks, Artillery & Missiles (Census Basis)

Exports – Tanks, Artillery & Missiles (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 291.95 USD Million in January from 338.43 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Tanks, Artillery & Missiles (Census Basi in the United States averaged 246.93 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1044.09 USD Million in October of 2015 and a record low of 67.46 USD Million in January of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Tanks, Artillery & Missiles.

