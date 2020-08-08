Exports to Kyrgyzstan in the United States increased to 1.34 USD Million in June from 1.32 USD Million in May of 2020. Exports to Kyrgyzstan in the United States averaged 3.51 USD Million from 1992 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 25.20 USD Million in February of 2011 and a record low of 0 USD Million in January of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Kyrgyzstan.

