Exports to Laos in the United States decreased to 1.70 USD Million in June from 5.61 USD Million in May of 2020. Exports to Laos in the United States averaged 0.98 USD Million from 1990 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 8.40 USD Million in July of 2009 and a record low of 0 USD Million in February of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Laos.

