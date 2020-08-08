Exports to Latvia in the United States decreased to 19.85 USD Million in June from 23.10 USD Million in May of 2020. Exports to Latvia in the United States averaged 22.47 USD Million from 1992 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 80.90 USD Million in August of 2013 and a record low of 1.10 USD Million in May of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Latvia.

