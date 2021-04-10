Exports to Poland in the United States increased to 431.91 USD Million in February from 404.75 USD Million in January of 2021. Exports to Poland in the United States averaged 165.10 USD Million from 1985 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 724.43 USD Million in March of 2018 and a record low of 7.80 USD Million in July of 1986. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Poland.

