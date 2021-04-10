Exports to Portugal in the United States increased to 213.72 USD Million in February from 137.23 USD Million in January of 2021. Exports to Portugal in the United States averaged 93.40 USD Million from 1985 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 287.70 USD Million in December of 2007 and a record low of 30.30 USD Million in September of 1987. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Portugal.

