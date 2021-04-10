Exports to Qatar in the United States decreased to 119.49 USD Million in February from 154.74 USD Million in January of 2021. Exports to Qatar in the United States averaged 157.12 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1390.58 USD Million in December of 2019 and a record low of 4.30 USD Million in February of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Qatar.

