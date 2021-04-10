Exports to Romania in the United States decreased to 78.04 USD Million in February from 241.26 USD Million in January of 2021. Exports to Romania in the United States averaged 49.80 USD Million from 1992 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 241.26 USD Million in January of 2021 and a record low of 7.30 USD Million in January of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports to Romania.

